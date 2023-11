Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Michael Stephens, who was reported missing on November 4, 2023.

caucasian male

44 years

6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

200 lbs (90 kg)

blonde hair

blue eyes

Members of the public should not approach this person. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Stephens is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).