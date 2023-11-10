Chilliwack Man Charged After Stolen e-Bike Recovered – Drugs, Weapons and Cash Found

Chilliwack – During a routine patrol of a commercial complex located in the 7500 block of Vedder Road, the Chilliwack RCMP Community Response Team (CRT) located a man in possession of a suspected stolen e-bike. Upon further inspection, investigators were able to match the bike’s description and serial number to a recent report of theft.

The 32-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Alexander Schmautz is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possess Break-In Instruments, and Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. He is scheduled to appear in Chilliwack Provincial Court on November 14, 2023.

A subsequent search resulted in the police locating and seizing the following additional items:

$2000.00 cash

Blank cheques in the name of another person

Suspected drugs, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine with the intent to traffic

A knife

A replica Glock BB handgun.

The Chilliwack RCMP asks that you do your part to prevent bike theft. Secure it with a lock anytime it is unattended, and record the make, model, and serial number.