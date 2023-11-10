2023 Remembrance Day in the Fraser Valley – Events and Parades

Fraser Valley – There are a number of ceremonies for Remembrance Day throughout the Valley. Go to local social media for Legions and/or Municipalities for more details.

In Abbotsford – Thunderbird Memorial Square, Veterans Way

Join the Royal Canadian Legion Abbotsford Branch 15 at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Saturday, November 11, 2023 as we come together to pay tribute to, honour and remember the sacrifices and contributions of those who have proudly and courageously served our country in war, conflict, and in peacekeeping. Following the Remembrance Day Service, the public is invited to the Abbotsford Legion Branch 15 for light refreshments. The Reach Gallery Museum will be open for light refreshments and washroom use.

Thunderbird Square Cheryl-Anne Priest Abbotsford

In Chilliwack, there will be events at the downtown cenotaph next to the Chilliwack Museum, Garrison (the old CFB Chilliwack area) and at Stol:lo on Vedder (honouring indigenous veterans)

2023 Remembrance Day Chilliwack Parade Downtown

2023 Remembrance Day Chilliwack Parade All Sappers Memorial Park

2023 Stolo Remembrance Day

Harrison – There is a scheduled Remembrance Day concert at Harrison Memorial Hall.

Hope – From Lynn Barker– Those participating in the parade line up at the Legion around 10:30. They parade to the cenotaph to arrive approximately 10:50. A short service is held followed by the laying of wreaths and then they parade back to the Legion. The Legion lounge is open to the public this day to come down and join the vets.