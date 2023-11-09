Focus Disability Network Society Annual Conference in Langley

Langley – The Focus Disability Network Society Annual Conference was in Langley on November 9.

The Focus Disability Network Society hosted their yearly conference to help the people working with persons with disabilities on their employment journey. Paticipants were learning how to make the most of the time in front of the employer and to maximize your marketing message. This was a great opportunity to meet other people working in the employment disability space.

They are a registered non-profit charity.

The Focus Disability Network Society’s goal is to Facilitate Networking, Education, and Special Events for Professionals who Service Persons with Disabilities. This results in increased knowledge and contacts in the industry, leveraging opportunities for improved outcomes in employment and community access for clients.

FVN’s Don Lehn was invited to be part of the panel, representing media on the topic of maximizing your marketing message.