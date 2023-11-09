AbbyPD, CP Rail Police “Project Off The Rails” Targets Repeat Offenders

Abbotsford – In October, AbbyPD led “Project Off the Rails,” in partnership with CP Rail Police. The project saw AbbyPD patrolling the railways stretching through Abbotsford as part of AbbyPD’s larger initiative, “Project Spotlight,” targeting violent repeat offenders in our community.

Patrols were conducted along the rail lines and included visits to several homeless encampments situated close to the tracks. The project’s focus was on identifying and addressing violent offenders who not only pose a significant threat to public safety but also frequently target the vulnerable population residing in homeless encampments.

As a result of this effort, AbbyPD arrested six offenders for outstanding warrants. They also charged three persons known to police with new charges, including removing three weapons.