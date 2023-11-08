UPDATE on October 6 Plane Crash Near Chilliwack Airport – “Missed Approach”

Chilliwack – Just after 2PM on Friday October 6, a small plane with three people on board, crashed between Elements Casino and the Chilliwack Motor Inn. Mere yards away from Chilliwack Airport (YCW).

That original FVN story is here.

FVN asked the TSB , Transportation Safety Authority, for an update.

Their response on November 8:

The occurrence (A23P0130) has been classified as a Class 3 occurrence in accordance with ourPolicy on occurrence classification. The investigation is currently ongoing. We are working on publishing an investigation for this occurrence.

Here is a summary of the occurrence. On 6 October, a SkyQuest Aviation Ltd. Piper PA-34-200 Seneca aircraft departed Langley Regional Airport, BC, on a training flight with one instructor, one student, and one passenger on board. After conducting some maneuvering exercises and one circuit at Chilliwack Airport, BC, the aircraft commenced a missed approach. During the attempted missed approach, the aircraft struck trees and collided with terrain. The three occupants were fatally injured. The aircraft was substantially damaged and there was no post-impact fire.

This is an ongoing story.