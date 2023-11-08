Salmon in the City – Community Event from City of Mission and Fraser Valley Conservancy – Saturday November 18

Mission – The return of salmon spawning at the Fraser Valley Conservancy’s conservation property along Windebank Creek in Mission is a special time of year.

Salmon in the City is an event on Saturday November 18.

Schedule of events:

Learn about the history of Windebank property and the ongoing work to protect it

Hear from Natashia Cox of the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition about the importance of Mission’s urban streams and the salmon who spawn right in our backyards

Search for spawning salmon on the Windebank property in our family-friendly scavenger hunt

Meet and greet with FVC staff and board members to answer your nature questions

Pick up a free tree to plant at home!

You will also be celebrating the hard work of the newly established Habitat Healers Ambassador Team in Mission. Learn how you can volunteer.

Bring your nature questions, learn about the history of the Windebank Creek site, and the importance of community involvement. Meet like-minded folks in Mission who care deeply about stream-side habitat, their neigbourhood, and nature alike.

Please bring your family and friends. No registration is required. Event takes place outdoors rain or shine.

You’ll find this at the dead end at the west end of Logan Ave, Mission, in front of Embers BBQ House.

Parking is available on the street (where permitted) and in the parking lot of the strip mall on the north side of Logan Avenue. Please do not block entryways or access to businesses.

This event is made possible by funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada.