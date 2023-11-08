Hope Inclusion – Sqwélqwel: Spirits In Motion Film Festival presents “Slhá:lí” – Saturday November 25

Hope – Immerse yourself in the world of Indigenous storytelling through film, and join us for lunch before experiencing the magic of “Slhá:lí”.

This event from Hope Inclusion Project – HIP and Hope Pride is Saturday November 25 at New Hope Conema as well as Shxw’Ow’Hamel First Nation.

Facebook information is here.

“Slhá:lí” bears witness to the stories of Saylesh Wesley, a transwoman who broke ground as the first to confront and reshape the rigid gender roles in her communities.

Today there are no known 2SLGBTQ1A+ people documented in Stó:lō history. Saylesh is the history. Saylesh’s story continues as she creates more safe space and uncovers more history – for herself, and her peers-within a larger context of Indigenous history, traditions and culture that have been damaged by centuries of colonialism.

The director, Theresa Warbus is telling this story with her sister Saylesh. as we examine ourselves via this narratives we understand each one of us has a role in expanding our viewpoint to include the most vulnerable and diverse. The screening of the film will be followed by a moderated Q & A session with Saylesh Wesley.

Join us for an incredible in-person event at Shxw’Ow’Hamel First Nation. Get ready to be moved, inspired, and entertained by the power of Indigenous cinema. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate and support Indigenous filmmakers.