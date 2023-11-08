Censure of City of Mission Councillor Ken Herar

Mission (with files from Black Press) – On November 1, 2023, Council for the City of Mission resolved to censure Councillor Herar for conduct unbecoming a member of City Council in breach of the City’s Code of Responsible Conduct (2020).

﻿As a result, Council resolved to:

Request Council Herar pledge to immediate and ongoing compliance with the Code of Responsible Conduct.

Require Councillor Herar to attend one on one coaching or other training respecting the nuances of the role of City Councillor.

Issue Councillor Herar with a formal warning letter.

Remove Councillor Herar from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee for one year.

Council took the matter seriously and assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed. In particular, the matter was independently investigated by an experienced third party. Councillor Herar was provided with a fair opportunity to participate in the process and to respond to the allegations prior to Council’s consideration of the censure motion.

Due to confidentiality applicable privacy legislation, Council members are not able to discuss the details of the matter.

Ken Herar has served on Council since 2018 and served as a previous Director-At-Large for the Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA).

According to Black Press, In September of this year, Mission Councillor Herar filed a notice of civil claim against the Mayor and other city staffers, saying a professional-conduct complaint was wrongfully filed against him earlier this year.

Herar further alleges that he was subjected to “ridicule, pressure and threats” by city council and staff.

The notice of civil claim was filed September 13 by Herar and names Mayor Paul Horn; chief administrative officer Mike Younie; parks, recreation and culture director Louis Dauphin; the City of Mission; and two anonymous people.