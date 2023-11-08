Boston Bar RCMP Wildlife Compliance Checks

Boston Bar – During the last weekend of October 2023, UFVRD RCMP took part in a multi-agency wildlife enforcement project in the Boston Bar area. This targeted enforcement project was led by the BC Conversation Office and included over eighteen enforcement officers, including representatives from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans along with Wildlife Health Biologists.

“While each agency has its own priorities and enforcement goals, it is not uncommon to see enforcement partners working together and sharing their knowledge. The diversity of each agency’s role is especially important when working to protect our wildlife population and enforce provincial and federal hunting regulations,” says UFVRD Media Spokesperson Sergeant Mike Sargent.

This joint enforcement project resulted in eighteen wildlife violations, eleven Motor Vehicle Act infractions, and three firearm tickets being issued. While the Wildlife Health Biologists obtained over twenty-five samples for the Provincial Chronic Wasting Disease Program.

The Boston Bar RCMP would like to acknowledge and thank all the hunters and anglers who are following our resource laws, which protect wildlife and fisheries.