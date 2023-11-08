AbbyPD Arrest Suspect with Imitation Gun and a Knife

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon (November 6), AbbyPD patrol responded to a reported call of a suspicious male inside a retail store in the 1800 block of Vedder Way, Abbotsford.

The report indicated that the male was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

Multiple members located the suspect, a 39-year-old male who was immediately taken into custody. In the subsequent lawful search following the arrest, members located what appeared to be a realistic imitation firearm along with a knife.

The male was transported to jail with officers requesting from the crown, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.