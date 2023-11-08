Abbotsford Hosting Valley Wide Emergency Engagement Workshop for Local Businesses

Fraser Valley– In a continued effort to build emergency management and climate readiness in the region, the City of Abbotsford, together with Community Futures South Fraser and Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation, is seeking input from local business on their experiences and priorities regarding climate-related emergencies through a one-day emergency-engagement workshop.

The workshop will provide small businesses and those in the agricultural, construction and manufacturing communities the chance to learn more about proposed new provincial emergency management regulations, share their experiences following the November 2021 flood, and discuss how the new regulations can be more informed by their experiences. Attendees will also hear from experts in emergency management and climate readiness and participate in small-group sessions on disaster financial assistance and climate adaptation and readiness.

“The farming and business community in Abbotsford and the surrounding areas was severely impacted during the November 2021 flood and learning from their real-life experiences dealing with the aftermath and navigating the post-emergency financial assistance is invaluable, said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Working to build our emergency readiness and resilience is a community effort, and insights from local farm and business operators will help shape our suggestions for the Province.”

Recommendations and feedback gathered at the one-day event will be rolled into a written submission to the Province of BC for their consideration for their upcoming Emergency Management Regulation.

The workshop takes place on November 15th at the Clarion Hotel. Interested businesses can learn more and register at emergencyengagement.eventbrite.ca.

More information on the development of the Province’s new emergency management regulations, as well as additional ways to provide feedback is available through govTogetherBC.

Nicole Reid, General Manager Community Future South Fraser, Chilliwack City Councillor: “During emergencies businesses are at their most vulnerable. Their needs are different and a business-centered response is essential to protect and revitalize our community’s economy. Community Futures’ goal is to get businesses back on their feet as soon as possible and this is why this engagement is critical. We are excited to be a part of the solution.”