UFV and Archway – Adapted First Aid Training Breaks Down Language Barrier

Abbotsford – UFV is contributing to culturally sensitive and trauma-informed first aid training through a newly launched English for First Aid program. UFV’s Continuing Education faculty has partnered with the Teaching and Learning Centre, and Archway Community Services, producing new curriculum that better reflects the diversity of learners.

Continuing Education delivers first aid training to people inside and outside the university, and because the eastern Fraser Valley is a landing spot for many newcomers to Canada, there can be a significant language barrier.

“There’s a job-ready program through Archway, and part of that program is first aid training provided by the university,” says UFV instructor Mike Mutter. “What I noticed two or three years ago is that there were folks from all these different countries and backgrounds, and they were having a huge problem with the vocabulary and the multiple-choice questions.

“First aid training is very technical in its terminology and it’s very fast-paced. I could tell by the body language of some students walking into the classroom that they were particularly anxious about this complex terminology.”

Developing the new curriculum, Mutter mostly worked with UFV colleague Victoria Surtees and Archway’s Karla Hiltermann. Mutter was the first aid content expert, Hiltermann was the English language specialist and primary curriculum developer, and Surtees helped incorporate culturally responsive and trauma-informed principles.

They couldn’t change anything about the Red Cross curriculum, but they developed English for First Aid as a pre-course that students can take beforehand. The work was funded by a $4,000 award from the BC Teachers of English as an Additional Language (BC TEAL) Charitable Foundation.

The course walks students through the vocabulary and concepts (like dialing 9-1-1) that they’ll encounter in Red Cross curriculum.

“Mike gave me the list of words and concepts most difficult for learners and I came up with activities that give participants a chance to engage with the material in a non-threatening way,” Hiltermann says, adding that everything was done strategically. “By the time they attend the official first aid training, they are comfortable with the terminology, instead of hearing it all for the first time.”

When students run into trouble they are also allowed to use technology, like Google Translate.