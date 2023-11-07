The Comic Strippers Return, Semi-Dressed – November 24 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Packing their purple bowties, and not a whole lot else, The Comic Strippers will be gyrating their way through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre once again on November 24. This appearance by some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians is set to be another riot of ‘sexylarious’ comedy – and a sure-fire hit with their horde of adoring Chilliwack fans, as this fan favourite fake stripper troupe gives you a show you’ll never forget!

“Can’t wait to get back on the Chilliwack stage. It’s one of our favourite places to perform,” says performer Roman Danylo. “I think we did the show there for the first time about 10 years ago. The Chilliwack crowd always has great suggestions for the improv scenes. We’ve been working on some new dance moves and epic endings to the show. It’s a big stage in Chilliwack so we’re starting our stretching and warmups now.”

The Comic Strippers’ ability to create a hilarious unscripted show every time is second only to their over-the-top outrageousness – and as Roman goes on to reveal, their unmatched improv-impulses mean that every show is uniquely exciting and entertaining. “As a performer, it’s pretty tough to beat improv. There’s nothing more exciting and freeing than making it up in the moment – and it also means there’s less preparing to do. Less work equals more fun! And there’s such incredible comic chemistry between us all that I’m constantly amazed and entertained by what each Chip brings to the show. It’s just an explosion of ridiculousness every time.”

So make sure not to miss the most spectacularly un-seductive stripper show in the world when The Comic Strippers come to Chilliwack!

WARNING: No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity! A Show for All Genders… 19+ Only

The Comic Strippersis coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).