Ice Cube at Abbotsford Centre – February 20, 2024 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Los Angeles – Ice Cube is coming to Abbotsford Centre on February 20, 2024

Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 10th at 10AM.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @icecube

is coming to Abbotsford Centre on February 20, 2024❗️



Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 10th at 10:00am!



MORE INFO ➡️ https://t.co/pOgFZgp2yi pic.twitter.com/f6ddhYDd3h — Abbotsford Centre (@AbbyCentre) November 7, 2023

Get ready to experience one of Hip Hops finest, as Ice Cube announces a stop on his Straight Into Canada tour on February 20th at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC.

Among the most influential rappers of all time, this event is an evening not to be missed, with guest DJ Kav. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10am local.

Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton”, Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap’s most respected and influential artists and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Beyond music, Ice Cube is a lifelong civil rights activist and the co-author of the Contract With Black America.

In the film arena, Ice Cube established himself as one of entertainment’s most successful figures and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. He’s produced the Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop and Are we There Yet? franchises as well as the critically acclaimed NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. He is also an acclaimed writer (Friday, The Players Club, The Janky Promoters) and director (The Players Club) who is best known for his acting.

One of the most bankable actors in cinematic history, he has also acted in the Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along franchises, along with the 21 Jump Street franchise, and has had star turns as a conflicted teen in Boyz N The Hood, a greedy soldier in Three Kings and an elite government agent in xXx: State Of The Union.

More recently, Cube released his first solo album in 8 years, Everythang’s Corrupt, his 10th solo album and 18th album overall via Interscope Records in December 2018. Everythang’s Corrupt continues Ice Cube’s legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time, proving that the power of his voice and vision is stronger than ever.