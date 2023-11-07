Chilliwack Real Estate Board Shows Gain from October ’22 to October ’23

Chilliwack – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 194 units in October 2023. This was up sharply by 32.9% from October 2022. Home sales were 27.8% below the five-year average and 28.1% below the 10-year average for the month of October.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 2,306 units over the first 10 months of the year. This was essentially unchanged, up just 0.3% (six sales) from the same period in 2022.

The average price of homes sold in October 2023 was $737,331, a small gain of 3.5% from October 2022.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $745,055, a substantial decline of 10.3% from the first 10 months of 2022.

The dollar value of all home sales in October 2023 was $143 million, an advance of 37.6% from the same month in 2022.

The number of new listings was up by 11.2% from October 2022. There were 417 new residential listings in October 2023. This was the largest number of new listings added in the month of October in more than 25 years.