Tentative Agreement Reached for 1,100 HEU Seniors’ Care Workers

Burnaby (HEU) – Following five days of mediation, the Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) reached a tentative deal late on Friday, November 3 with Good Samaritan Canada for a renewed five-year collective agreement covering nearly 1,100 health care workers at seven long-term care facilities across B.C.

HEU secretary-business manager Meena Brisard says the contract includes significant compensation improvements and job security guarantees that should contribute to regular, fully-staffed facilities that better support the hundreds of seniors in Good Samaritan’s care.

“Members were clear they wanted a fair compensation package that would support better working conditions and better care for seniors,” says Brisard. “And thanks to the members’ solidarity and support, and the successful strike actions in October, there now is a tentative agreement with Good Samaritan Canada that goes a long way to deliver on those demands.”

“It was a long tough week for HEU’s representatives at the bargaining table, and we’re grateful for the skilled work of the mediator,” says Brisard. “Now, members from all seven Good Samaritan facilities will review the tentative agreement and put it to a vote later this month.”

Workers at the seven Good Samaritan Canada sites across B.C. have been without a contract for over three-and-a-half years. Following job action at two Good Samaritan Canada long-term care locations on October 20, both sides agreed to five days of talks between October 30 and November 3 with mediator Amanda Rogers. Details on the tentative deal are being provided to members in advance of votes later in November.

“The progress HEU members made with this employer should improve staff recruitment and retention at these facilities,” says Brisard. “But there is still an urgent need for the government to fulfil its 2020 election promise to restore standard wages, benefits and working conditions in seniors’ care that were dismantled by the previous BC Liberal government.”