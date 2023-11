Chilliwack/Vancouver- From Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack: Congratulations to Niall Johnson and Calli Saunders who both had great swims at the 2023 Odlum Brown College Cup with Niall’s top swim earning him 3rd place for his 200 Freestyle.

The UBC Thunderbirds swept top spot on the podium to conclude the second and final day of racing at the 2023 Odlum Brown Colleges Cup swim meet that showcased 250 top swimmers from western Canada inside the UBC Aquatic Centre.