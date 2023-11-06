Sardis Secondary Hosting the 2023 AAA Field Hockey Provincials November 8 – 10

Chilliwack – Sardis Secondary is proud to be hosting the 2023 AAA Field Hockey Provincials this week November 8 – 10. The highest level of competition in high school sport and Sardis Secondary Falcons will compete to be a Top 12 team in BC with teams coming from all over the province. Over 200 Field Hockey players will be in town this week competing to be BC’s best

Both local schools SARDIS AND GWG will be competing in the tournament. I have cc the tournament director Michelle Savich if you have any other questions. Would be great to get the information out to local Field Hockey and sports fans to come out and watch some huge local games!

SARDIS SECONDARY play WEDS at

8:30 AM 2 Cowichan Pool B Sardis Pool B Chilliwack Senior

1:30 PM 9 Sardis Pool B Argyle Pool B Townsend Park (Turf A)

GW GRAHAM play WEDS at

9:45 AM 3 Kelowna Pool C GW Graham Pool C Townsend Park (Turf A)

2:45 PM 11 GW Graham Pool C Maple Ridge Pool C Townsend Park (Turf A)

Tournament Schedule;

https://admin.esportsdesk.com/leagues/schedules.cfm?leagueID=34359&clientID=6992

Tournament Venues

• Townsend Park Turf A (45130 Wolfe Road)

• Chilliwack Senior Turf (46370 Portage Ave)

• Exhibition Field (45500 Spadina Ave)