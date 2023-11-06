Fraserway RV Joining Youth Unlimited for Fundraiser to Support Vulnerable Youth – Saturday, November 25

Abbotsford – Fraserway RV is joining forces with Youth Unlimited (YU) to host a fundraiser that will support vulnerable youth on Saturday, November 25.



The fundraiser serves as an opportunity to spotlight YU’s community efforts and gather funds that are essential for YU to continue their critical work with vulnerable youth across the Lower Mainland to build a stronger generation – connecting youth and transforming lives.



Along with being able to hear and learn more about YU at the “Discover Youth Unlimited” Fundraiser, at 7 pm on November 25, attendees can also view their newest mobile drop-in centre – ‘The Truck,’ which was funded by many groups including Fraserway RV.

2023 Fraserway RV – From left: Mark Koop, Executive Director of Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited, Ken Neufeld, Area Director (and part of the inspiration behind the truck), Chris Hyslop, Youth Worker, and all standing in front of their most recent mobile drop-in project ‘The Truck’

Youth Unlimited is dedicated to creating safe and transformative connections with young individuals, and their mobile drop-in center offers a unique opportunity to connect with youth right where they are. In Abbotsford and Chilliwack, dedicated teams of personnel and volunteers are taking shape to launch initiatives such as ‘The Truck,’ their latest mobile drop-in project. This innovative approach addresses the challenge of traditional drop-in centers typically being located in distant commercial or industrial areas. Youth Unlimited’s solution involves reaching out to various neighborhoods, gaining community approval, and delivering mobile programs directly to the doorsteps of young residents. This concept has been warmly embraced by the community, as ‘The Truck’ not only serves as a secure gathering place for young individuals within their neighborhoods but also offers parents access to valuable support and resources.



James Epp, owner and President of Fraserway RV and a long-time supporter of Youth Unlimited has offered the Fraserway showroom to allow guests to come together, meet, mingle, and hear from the YU team directly. Fraserway has worked closely with Youth Unlimited since the 1990’s and has supported the group in many ways to make mobile drop-in projects like ‘The Truck’ and others, a reality.



“James Epp & Fraserway have been a catalyst to get this project rolling. They’ve provided funding to acquire the truck and gave us credibility with other local businesses,” says Youth Minister Chris Hyslop of YU. “This event is just the latest example of their support and contribution to Youth Unlimited and the vulnerable young people we serve. By partnering in initiatives like this, we invest in our youth.”



For more information on Youth Unlimited please visit here, or email them at abbotsford@youthunlimited.com