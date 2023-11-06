Skip to content

Country 107’s Curtis Pope Picks Up BCCMA Award – Duane Watson Was Not So Lucky

Richmond – The 2023 BC CMA – Country Music Association awards were handed out in Richmond on Sunday night.

The full list of winners and nominees are here.

Chilliwack based Duane Watson Band was up for Roots Artist of the Year, but sadly did not pick up any hardware.

Country 107 Abbotsford was a major winner. Curtis Pope, the Program Director and Afternoon Host picked up On-Air Personality of the Year.

From Curtis Pope on Facebook: It was a huge surprise but I walked out of the BC Country Music Association Awards with this last night !

2023 Curtis Pope BCCMA Radio Personality of the Year – Country 107 Abbotsford
Curtis Pope Country 107

