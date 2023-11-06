City of Abbotsford Announces Ann Penner and Nick Taylor as 2023 Civic Award Recipients

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford recognize the outstanding lifetime achievements, excellence and dedication to the community of two Abbotsford residents, Ann Penner and Nick Taylor, and have named them as recipients of the 2023 civic awards.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council, I am happy to recognize Ann Penner with the Order of Abbotsford and Nick Taylor with the Community Champion Achievement award,” said Mayor of Abbotsford Ross Siemens. “Whether through teaching, sports or helping a local cause, Ann and Nick both have made impressive contributions to our community and beyond through their talents, dedication and desire to give back, and we are proud to have them as ambassadors of our great city.”

Ann Penner

Photo Bernard Brault, Golf Canada Toronto, Ontario: Sunday, June 11th, 2023 RBC CANADIAN OPEN Oakdale Golf and Country Club Final round 18th hole Nick Taylor Trophy presentation

Order of Abbotsford

In recognition of her commitment as a tireless volunteer and humanitarian as well as her dedication to helping foster the next generation of leaders and humanitarians, Ann Penner is receiving the 2023 Order of Abbotsford. Described as the person to call when you need a helping hand, Penner has been a teacher, coach, mentor, guide and enthusiastic volunteer in the community for more than 50 years, and her work is sure to leave a lasting impact on our city.

The Order of Abbotsford is bestowed to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including but not limited to: culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports. Recipients of the Order of Abbotsford have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor.

Community Champion Achievement

In recognition of his athletic excellence and his recent Canadian Open championship win, Nick Taylor is receiving the 2023 Community Champion Achievement Award. He has been representing Abbotsford across North America through the sport of golf since he was just 19 years old. With many championships and impressive tournament finishes in his amateur career, Taylor turned pro in 2010, and joined the PGA tour a few years later. He has won the PGA tour three times so far, and made history with his most recent championship in June of this year by being the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years. Taylor also supports the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Men’s and Women’s Golf programs as well as local charities including 27Blue, Chilliwack Community Services, the Abbotsford Hospice Society’s Holmberg House and the Starfish Backpack program, through the Nick Taylor Charity Classic Golf Tournament presented by Algra Brothers. Since launching the initiative in 2017, the event has raised over $1 million in proceeds.

The Community Champion Achievement Award is given to an Abbotsford individual, group, or organization who has achieved National or International recognition in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to: academia, sports, arts, and culture; or performed a noteworthy deed which is considered of benefit to the community. As a recipient of the Community Champion Achievement Award, Nick’s name will be engraved on a paving stone that will be placed along the city-wide Discovery Trail within Abbotsford’s Community Champions pavilion.

The Order of Abbotsford awards ceremony and formal Community Champion Achievement presentations will take place on December 13, 2023.