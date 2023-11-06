Bellamy Brothers – Clarke Theatre in Mission – May 2, 2024 (VIDEO)

Mission – “Let Your Love Love Flow”

Sonic Flower Entertainment present Bellamy Brothers Live in Concert on May 2, 2024 at the Clark Theatre in Mission.

Tickets on sale now at the link below

http://www.vtixonline.com/the-bellamy-brothers-/3847/

Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80’s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich, and previously—The Judds. But before the road forked into country, the musical odyssey of brothers Bellamy started creatively smoldering in their home state of Florida, before exploding nationally amidst the ’70’s pop music culture of L.A.

The Bellamy Brothers latest project is their new album titled ’40 Years’ is an ambitious project that celebrates their career with 20 of their biggest hits and then adds 20 brand new songs in this 2 CD anniversary collection.