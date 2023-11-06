2023 Remembrance Day in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – There are a number of ceremonies for Remembrance Day throughout the Valley. Go to local social media for Legions and/or Municipalities for more details.

In Abbotsford – Thunderbird Memorial Square, Veterans Way

Join the Royal Canadian Legion Abbotsford Branch 15 at Thunderbird Memorial Square on Saturday, November 11, 2023 as we come together to pay tribute to, honour and remember the sacrifices and contributions of those who have proudly and courageously served our country in war, conflict, and in peacekeeping. Following the Remembrance Day Service, the public is invited to the Abbotsford Legion Branch 15 for light refreshments. The Reach Gallery Museum will be open for light refreshments and washroom use.

In Chilliwack, there will be events at the downtown cenotaph next to the Chilliwack Museum, Garrison (the old CFB Chilliwack area) and at Stol:lo on Vedder (honouring indigenous veterans)

Harrison – There is a scheduled Remembrance Day concert at Harrison Memorial Hall.