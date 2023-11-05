UFV Sports Saturday – Clean Sweep of Wins For Casdcades

Fraser Valley – WBB: Gobeil, Cascades finish off weekend sweep with 92-60 win over UNBC

After picking up a win the night prior, the UFV made it two in two nights as they topped the UNBC Timberwolves 92-60 on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, in Prince George.

The Cascades now return to Abbotsford for their home opener against the University of Victoria on Friday November 10, at the UFV Athletic Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets.

MBB: Kinley’s triple-double and Lopez’s late basket powers Cascades to win over UNBC

Dylan Kinley notched a triple-double, as the UFV Cascades defeated the UNBC Timberwolves 90—88 on Saturday in Prince George.



After falling in a tightly contested contest the night prior, UFV jumped out to a 28-18 lead nine minutes into the first quarter. The Cascades extended that advantage to as many as 13 in the second, but a 23-3 run from UNBC in the middle portion of the frame gave them a seven-point lead that they carried into the half.



The Cascades chipped away at the UNBC advantage in the third, before a Jake Willemsen three squared it up with 2:29 left in the quarter.



UFV took a one-point lead into the fourth, but a pair of buckets from UNBC’s Spencer Ledoux followed by a pair of threes from Chris Ross gave the hosts an eight-point cushion with six minutes remaining. Timely scoring from Clay Kurtz and Kinley brought the Cascades back within a single bucket with 1:34 on the clock, and a Dario Lopez triple knotted it up at 88 with just over minute left. After the Cascades forced a turnover, Dylan Kinley drove the lane and fed Lopez who got the lay-in to fall with 11 seconds on the clock. A half court attempt from UNBC fell short in the dying moments, and the Cascades closed out the two-point victory.

The Cascades are back in action next Friday and Saturday for their first home games of the year against the University of Victoria. Game times are set for 8 p.m. and 7p.m. respectively, and tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets.

WVB: Cascades pick up third straight three-set victory in win over MacEwan

Gabrielle and Lauren Attieh led the UFV Cascades with 11 kills apiece, as the team picked up their third straight three-set victory in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 win over the MacEwan Griffins on Saturday night at the UFV Athletic Centre.



With the win, UFV moves to 4-2 on the season, while the Griffins drop to 3-3.

The Cascades now have a week off, before heading to Calgary to face the Dinos on November 17 and 18. Both games can be seen live on Canada West TV.

MVB: Cascades pick up weekend sweep on the back of fantastic hitting

For the first time since joining Canada West in 2021, the UFV Cascades men’s volleyball team came away with a weekend sweep, as they took down the MacEwan Griffins on Saturday evening at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades defeated the Griffins by scores of 25-18, 25-18, and 25-16 to capture their second straight three-set victory and improve to 3-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops MacEwan to 0-6 so far this year.

The Cascades now head into a bye week, as they prepare for a trip to Calgary on November 17 and 18. Both matches can be seen live on Canada West TV.