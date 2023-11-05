Post Storm – Localized Flooding in the Valley, Highway 1 EB Bridal Falls to Hope Closed (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – 8 AM Sunday UPDATE – Highway 1 between Bridal Falls (Highway 9) and Hope as of 8 AM Sunday – EB remains closed. WB is now open.

⚠️ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is now open to westbound traffic between #BCHwy9 and #HopeBC. The eastbound lanes remain closed.



An alternate route is available via #BCHwy9 and #BCHwy7.



ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/kYiobtfQg9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 5, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY – While there is an atmospheric river, as of 630PM Saturday November 4, Environment Canada has not issued any warnings.

Saturday night forecast: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Sunday morning forecast: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.

There are reports of underground parkades pooling with water as well as some intersections.

1AM PST Nov 5 from DriveBC:

Video from Julie Hiscock , Mary and Ontario parade in Chilliwack;

2023 Multi Pack Deli – Chilliwack – after the Nov 4 Rain – FVN

2023 Nov 4 Rain in Abbotsford – Whatcom Road/Facebook/Patricia Hay