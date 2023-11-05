November School Board Meetings for Abbotsford, Chilliwack – Moved to Zoom for Security Reasons

Fraser Valley – In Abbotsford, the September 26 school board meeting was suspended after Anti-SOGI protesters disrupted the meeting and there were concerns for the safety of the board members. The meeting was re-scheduled for on line on Zoom for October 10. Board members were escorted to their cars by police and security.

The protesters ranged from individuals to members of Action 4 Canada and the “Million Person March”.

A similar disruption happened at the October 10 Chilliwack school board meeting.

FVN has learned that the November meetings for both districts will be on line through Zoom. The agendas have been posted on the respective websites.

Chilliwack School Board Chair Willow Reichelt told FVN that indeed, this is done for safety concerns.

From Chilliwack School District Website: (Agenda is here)

Superintendent’s Message – October 20, 2023

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our staff, trustees and members of the public attending our Board meetings is of the utmost importance. Due to the disruption that occurred during the Public Board meeting on October 10th, and in consideration of the potential ongoing protests at various School Boards, the November Board meeting will be held online.

We will reevaluate the situation and make a decision about the meeting format after November. The health, safety, and well-being of everyone accessing district sites remain our highest priority.

FVN reached out to Abbotsford Chair Korky Neufeld for comment.

Link to Abbotsford meeting Agenda is here.