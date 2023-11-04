UFV Sports Friday – Hoops Opening Night – Great Night for Volleyball

Fraser Valley – Women’s Basketball

The UFV Cascades made an early statement, proving why they’re a team to watch in Canada West, topping the UNBC Timberwolves 96-54 to open the season on Friday, November 3rd, in Prince George.

Deanna Tuchscherer would lead all scorers with 18 points, to go along with five rebounds, while Gobeil would add 14 points, seven assists, six steals, and five boards. Natalie Rathler , Google Sidhu , and Esther Allison would all score in double digits for the Cascades.



First-year Viktoriia Filatova would pace UNBC with 14 points, while Manak would chip in with 11 points.



The two teams will battle again on Saturday night in Prince George.

2023 Opening Night UFV Women’s Basketball Nov 3

Men’s Basketball

The UFV Cascades dropped a 77-69 decision to the UNBC Timberwolves on Canada West opening night, Friday, November 3rd in Prince George.

The two teams will clash again in a very important Saturday matchup, 7 PM at the Northern Sport Centre.

Women’s Volleyball

Gabrielle Attieh led all players with 18 kills, as the UFV Cascades knocked down a combined 56 kills in a three-set victory (25-23, 25-19, 25-13) over the MacEwan Griffins on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The win pulls the Cascades record level with the Griffins at 3-2 so far this season.

The Cascades get set to host the MacEwan Griffins again tomorrow at the UFV athletics Centre. Game time is set for 6:45 or following the conclusion of the men’s match. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

Men’s Volleyball

Jonas Van Huizen’s 19 kills led the Cascades to a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-19, 25-13) over the MacEwan University Griffins on Friday night at the UFV Athletic Centre. The win moves the Cascades to 2-3 so far on the season, while MacEwan drops to 0-5.

The Cascades host the Griffins again on Saturday at the UFV athletics Centre. First serve is set for 5 p.m. with the women’s match to follow. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

