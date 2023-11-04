Saturday Night Localized Flooding in the Valley (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – While there is an atmospheric river, as of 630PM Saturday November 4, Environment Canada has not issued any warnings.

Saturday night forecast: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Sunday morning forecast: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 13.

There are reports of underground parkades pooling with water as well as some intersections.

Video from Julie Hiscock , Mary and Ontario parade in Chilliwack;

2023 Multi Pack Deli – Chilliwack – after the Nov 4 Rain – FVN

2023 Nov 4 Rain in Abbotsford – Whatcom Road/Facebook/Patricia Hay