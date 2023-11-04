Chilliwack General Hospital’s Emergency Room Clothing Cupboard In Constant Need of Donations

Chilliwack – A little known, but important program is in need of community support. The dedicated and caring staff at the ER of Chilliwack General Hospital have a clothing cupboard that they access for patients who come in without weather appropriate clothing.

With the weather beginning to turn to rain and colder temperatures, there are folks that need basics, people who do not even have a warm pair of socks.

Amber Price of the Bookman along with Meg Athena and Daris LaPointe went to social media to put out the call on behalf of the ER nurses. They say the cupboard needs toques, scarves, mitts, gloves, men’s cozy sweatshirts, pants, shoes or boots.

This is not just a Christmas time ask for donations. This is a year round situation.

UPDATE November 4 from Amber Price:

A huge thank you to everyone who dropped off warm clothing for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s Emergency Room Clothing Cupboard!

Thank you to those generous souls who made cash donations as well – you enabled us to buy dozens and dozens of pairs of brand new warm socks and gently used warm, comfortable items from Value Village.

Thanks to Value Village for knocking 40% off of our bill and giving us all of our silver tag items for free!

Thanks to my ever patient and kind staff for diligently collecting and stashing all of these donations! Our storage room was a little haywire these past couple of weeks as we amassed everything.

Thanks to Daris for helping me shop, and Meg for alerting me to this need, for helping to sort everything and for loading up your car and coordinating the drop off! Meg is a BOSS and working with her on the project was an honour!

2023 Amber Price – CGH Emergency Room Clothing Cupboard Donation – Nov 4