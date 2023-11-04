AbbyPD Investigating Back to Back Shots Fired Calls

Abbotsford – Early Saturday November 4 (03:19AM) AbbyPD responded to a reported shots fired call in the 600 block of McCallum Rd, Abbotsford. Within a ten-minute timeframe, a second shots fired call was reported around the 2100 block of Martens Rd, Abbotsford.

Members on both scenes located evidence indicative of a shooting in and around the exterior of two residences. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Members of AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of Patrol and the Forensic Identification Unit, are in the initial phases of the investigations, with early indicators suggesting the event to have been targeted and possibly related.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the event, CCTV footage or dashcam footage within the two areas to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police Files:

2023-51799

2023-51803