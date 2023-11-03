UPDATE – State of Local Emergency Cancelled in Harrison After Two of Three Pumps at Water Treatment Facility Failed

Harrison (with files from CityNews1130/Black Press)- NOVEMBER 3 UPDATE – The State of Local Emergency in Harrison has been cancelled.

Mayor Ed Wood issued a statement on November 3 on the status of the water treatment pumps:

2023 Harrison Village Update November 3

NOVEMBER 1 ORIGINAL STORY – On Wednesday November 1, the Village of Harrison declared a state of local emergency (SOLE).

Harrison’s Mayor, Ed Wood released a statement:

In effect, one pump remains in service at the village’s water treatment facility while a backup pump is due to arrive this week. The two failed pumps have been sent out for repair.

“Currently, there is no impact to potable water supply or the village’s firefighting capabilities, the reservoir is currently at full capacity and there are no concerns regarding water availability.”

The fire department will have water in the event of an emergency.

The village is working with the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The state of emergency notice is here.