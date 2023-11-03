Rum Ragged – Juno Nominees – In Harrison – Saturday November 11 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Back by popular demand. The Harrison Festival Society will be hosting the return of excellent Newfoundland-based folk quartet, Rum Ragged, on November 11th in Harrison Memorial Hall.

2021 JUNO Award Nominees, Rum Ragged, take a bold approach to the distinct folk music of their Newfoundland home. With a reverence for their roots and a creative, contemporary edge, this young band has quickly become known as the finest performers of their great, living, musical tradition.

The show begins at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets for Rum Ragged can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs.