Road Closure Alert in Abbotsford – Flooding on Huntingdon Road Near Lefeuvre Road

Abbotsford (5:45 PM Friday November 3 from City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley) Road Closure Alerts –

1. Huntingdon Road near Lefeuvre Road: Single-lane alternating traffic is in place. Crews are working to restore full access, aiming to have the road re-open in both directions later this evening.

2.Lefeuvre Road: A portion of Lefeuvre Road, approximately 150 metres south of Huntingdon Road, is closed due to localized flooding. Crews are monitoring this section of the road and will open it once the water recedes. Park access is still accessible from other access roads.

