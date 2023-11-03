Skip to content

Peardonville Treatment Centre Fifth Annual Christmas Project

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Peardonville Treatment Centre Fifth Annual Christmas Project

Abbotsford – Since their beginning in 1987, Peardonville House Treatment Centre has provided addiction services to over 5000 women and children. Their continuing commitment is to provide assistance to women who desire to break free of the negative consequences of addiction and become fully functioning members of their families and communities, while offering  professional, compassionate childcare for their children.

Their Fifth Annual Christmas Project is to collect funds for the annual Christmas dinner for clients and their children.

The deadline for donations is December 15 and the dinner is December 19.

More information below:

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts