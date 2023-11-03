Peardonville Treatment Centre Fifth Annual Christmas Project

Abbotsford – Since their beginning in 1987, Peardonville House Treatment Centre has provided addiction services to over 5000 women and children. Their continuing commitment is to provide assistance to women who desire to break free of the negative consequences of addiction and become fully functioning members of their families and communities, while offering professional, compassionate childcare for their children.

Their Fifth Annual Christmas Project is to collect funds for the annual Christmas dinner for clients and their children.

The deadline for donations is December 15 and the dinner is December 19.

More information below: