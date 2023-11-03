Skip to content

Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 38 Year Old Woman – Yauheniya Lishtvan

Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 38 Year Old Woman – Yauheniya Lishtvan

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Yauheniya Lishtvan, who was reported missing on November 2, 2023.

Description of Yauheniya Lishtvan:

  • Caucasian female
  • 38 years
  • 5 ft 7 in (170cm)
  • 130 lbs (59 kg)
  • reddish brown hair
  • green eyes

She was last seen wearing:

  • blue sweater
  • black pants
  • long black jacket 

Police are very concerned for Yauheniya Lishtvan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yauheniya Lishtvan is urged to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

