Skip to content

FVRD Active Transportation Plan – Open House on November 8, 9, 14 and 15

Home
Education/Learning
Envrionment
...
FVRD Active Transportation Plan – Open House on November 8, 9, 14 and 15

Fraser Valley – Do you live in an FVRD electoral area? You are asked to attend a community meeting in your area to discuss how active transportation can be improved in your community.

Area E & H
Wednesday, Nov 8
6 pm – 8 pm
Cultus Lake Community School, 71 Sunnyside Blvd

Area A & B
Thursday, Nov 9
6 pm – 8 pm
Yale Community Library, 65050 Albert Street

Area C, F, & G
Tuesday, Nov 14
6 pm – 8 pm
Deorche Community Hall, 41555 N Nicomen Rd

Area D
Wednesday, Nov 15
6 pm – 8 pm
Rosedale Community School, 50850 Yale Rd

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts