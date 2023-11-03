FVRD Active Transportation Plan – Open House on November 8, 9, 14 and 15

Fraser Valley – Do you live in an FVRD electoral area? You are asked to attend a community meeting in your area to discuss how active transportation can be improved in your community.
Area E & H
Wednesday, Nov 8
6 pm – 8 pm
Cultus Lake Community School, 71 Sunnyside Blvd
Area A & B
Thursday, Nov 9
6 pm – 8 pm
Yale Community Library, 65050 Albert Street
Area C, F, & G
Tuesday, Nov 14
6 pm – 8 pm
Deorche Community Hall, 41555 N Nicomen Rd
Area D
Wednesday, Nov 15
6 pm – 8 pm
Rosedale Community School, 50850 Yale Rd
District of Hope By-Election, Saturday November 25 – List of Candidates
Hope – With the recent resignation of Hope Councilor Crystal Sedore, the District of Hope is holding a by-election to fill her vacancy. Information listed