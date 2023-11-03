FVRD Active Transportation Plan – Open House on November 8, 9, 14 and 15

Fraser Valley – Do you live in an FVRD electoral area? You are asked to attend a community meeting in your area to discuss how active transportation can be improved in your community.



Area E & H

Wednesday, Nov 8

6 pm – 8 pm

Cultus Lake Community School, 71 Sunnyside Blvd



Area A & B

Thursday, Nov 9

6 pm – 8 pm

Yale Community Library, 65050 Albert Street



Area C, F, & G

Tuesday, Nov 14

6 pm – 8 pm

Deorche Community Hall, 41555 N Nicomen Rd



Area D

Wednesday, Nov 15

6 pm – 8 pm

Rosedale Community School, 50850 Yale Rd