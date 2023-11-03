District of Hope By-Election, Saturday November 25 – List of Candidates

Hope – With the recent resignation of Hope Councilor Crystal Sedore, the District of Hope is holding a by-election to fill her vacancy.
Information listed below is general to local government elections. Notifications specific to the next election will be placed in accordance with the Local Government Act as required.
VOTING OPPORTUNITIES
Advance Voting Opportunity #1 – Wednesday, November 15, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Hope Royal Canadian Legion Hall – 344 Fort Street
Advance Voting Opportunity #2 – Saturday, November 18, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
District of Hope Municipal Office – 325 Wallace Street
General Voting Day – Saturday, November 25, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
District of Hope Municipal Office – 325 Wallace Street
DO I QUALIFY TO VOTE?
You can vote in a municipal election, as a resident elector, if you:
- are a Canadian citizen
- are 18 years or older on voting day
- have lived in BC for six (6) months before voting day;
- are not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment or by law from voting
Section 64 (3) of the Local Government Act states that no corporation is entitled to be registered as an elector or have a representative register as an elector and no corporation is entitled to vote.