District of Hope By-Election, Saturday November 25 – List of Candidates

Hope – With the recent resignation of Hope Councilor Crystal Sedore, the District of Hope is holding a by-election to fill her vacancy.

Information listed below is general to local government elections. Notifications specific to the next election will be placed in accordance with the Local Government Act as required.

Website information is here.

2023 Hope By Election List of Candidates/District of Hope

VOTING OPPORTUNITIES

Advance Voting Opportunity #1 – Wednesday, November 15, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Hope Royal Canadian Legion Hall – 344 Fort Street

Advance Voting Opportunity #2 – Saturday, November 18, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

District of Hope Municipal Office – 325 Wallace Street

General Voting Day – Saturday, November 25, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

District of Hope Municipal Office – 325 Wallace Street

DO I QUALIFY TO VOTE?

You can vote in a municipal election, as a resident elector, if you:

are a Canadian citizen

are 18 years or older on voting day

have lived in BC for six (6) months before voting day;

are not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment or by law from voting

Section 64 (3) of the Local Government Act states that no corporation is entitled to be registered as an elector or have a representative register as an elector and no corporation is entitled to vote.