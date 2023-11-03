A Chilliwack Woman Organized a Fundraiser To Help Two Local Farm Families

Chilliwack – Nicole Weber is no stranger to helping the community when she can. She has now organized : Online Fundraiser Supporting Farms In The Fraser Valley This Winter.

From her Facebook page: This online fundraiser will run for two weeks from November 13th- December 1st just in time for Christmas and all proceeds will go toward two farms in the Fraser valley who could use a little extra support with food for the animals this winter. Last year we raised over $1500 which was donated toward two farms where we provided them with multiple bails of hay. We already have businesses rolling in with donations!

If you are a business interested in supporting the cause by donating a product or service, contact Nicole through her Facebook page Nicole Weber.

Again from Facebook – Female entrepreneurship is the capacity and willingness of a driven and enterprising woman to develop, organise, and manage a business venture, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit. An entrepreneurship which is owned and operated by female. Entrepreneurial activity that is encompassed by women. Every entrepreneur has one thing in common: they see themselves as unique and want to make a difference. They have the courage and drive to pursue their goals and make their dreams a reality. A female entrepreneur is a person who is willing to make things happen, not just when it’s convenient regardless of what others think or say.

SNEAK PEAK AT BUSINESSES DONATING

Participating so far:

Glow Langley family pass for the 2023 season!

Value $69.99

Club Pilates Chilliwack swag bag and 1 month free membership

Dress Attic $200 gift certificate toward a dress

Hunnis Clothing $65 Large Turtleneck

Paliottis Chilliwack $25 gift card

Bosleys Chilliwack Dog Gift Basket $60

Browns Social House $200

Epicure Gift Basket by meaghannkingston $100

Jiffy Lube Chilliwack $50 gift certificate

Fraser Valley Cider

Jimmy Js $20 gift certificate

Vanilla and Honey Bee cupcakes decorated 12- $100