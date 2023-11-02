RCMP in Hope and Boston Bar Need Info – Someone Tried to Derail a Train

Fraser Canyon – Hope and Boston Bar RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with their investigation into an attempt to derail a train.

Early in the morning of October 22, an individual placed a vice clamp on a section of the train tracks near the old Alexandria Bridge in Spuzzum.

Police are asking for anyone to come forward who may have driven through the area between 2:30 AM and 3:15 AM on October 22, 2023 and have dash camera footage or anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).