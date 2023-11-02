Mission RCMP Raid Large Fentanyl Lab

Mission – (Mission RCMP) Early Friday morning, October 27, Mission RCMP were called to a report of gunshots heard in the 12700 block of Stave Lake Road, in the Hatzic Valley. When officers arrived, they found a number of spent bullet casings, which prompted further investigation into a large acreage adjacent to where the shell casings were found.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team attended the property and were able to confirm that no one had been injured, however there were indications that a building on the property was being used as a clandestine drug lab. Mission RCMP obtained a Search Warrant, and, with the assistance of the RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response team (CLEAR), along with a representative from Health Canada, officers spent several days on scene gathering evidence.

Investigators determined that the property housed a large-scale operating Fentanyl lab, housed inside a storage building and several shipping containers. Approximately 25 kg of pure Fentanyl was seized, as well as about 3 kg of Fentanyl already cut for street distribution. It is estimated that the product seized would have equated to over 2.5 million street-doses of Fentanyl. Additional precursor materials to make more Fentanyl were also located, along with 2,000 litres of chemicals, and 6,000 litres of hazardous chemical waste.

No charges have been laid at this time, however the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this property, or who suspects there is a drug lab close to their home, should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.