UPDATE – Hope Fire and RCMP Investigating Suspicious RV Fire on Silver Skagit Road – Body Found

Hope – NOVEMBER 2 UPDATE – Hope RCMP have confirmed a body was located at the scene of the motorhome fire that occurred late Sunday night on Silver Skagit Road.

On Monday, October 30, at 12:50 a.m., the Hope RCMP received a request to assist the Hope Fire Department with a camping trailer on fire along Silver Skagit Road, according to a statement from Sgt. Sargent. The Hope Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Upon examination of the debris an individual was located deceased, Sgt. Sargent said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious at this time.

Hope RCMP and BC Coroner have yet to confirm the identity of the victim.

October 30 ORIGINALS STORY – The Hope Fire Department responded, approximately 2km out of area, to a report of an RV fire on Silver Skagit Road at 11:56pm Sunday night (October 29).

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved motorhome with several exposures, including RV’s and other vehicles, nearby.

8 Firefighters were on scene until after 2AM Monday morning.

The RCMP is now handling the investigation.