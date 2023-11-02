BUSINESS – Travelhome RV To Transition to the Fraserway RV Brand

Abbotsford (Laura Ballance) – Fraserway RV, Canada’s largest RV dealership company announced that one of its Abbotsford dealership brands, Travelhome RV, will officially transition to the Fraserway RV brand.

The integration of Travelhome into the Fraserway brand will further strengthen Fraserway RV’s position in the Lower Mainland as Canada’s largest coast-to-coast RV Dealership.

Travelhome RV has been part of the Fraserway RV family since 2006 as an independent dealership at their Abbotsford location, but with the lease on that property expiring in 2024,Fraserway made the decision to integrate Travelhome with Fraserway RV, thereby strengthening the overall Fraserway RV position in the market.

As a result of the integration, RV enthusiasts will be able to access unprecedented deals as the Travelhome RV location will be offering amazing closing down sales involving more than 150 units in a variety of models and floorplans.

“As Travelhome integrates with Fraserway RV, we will be offering an irresistible closing down sale” says Rex Sheehy, CEO, Fraserway RV, “We anticipate a lot of interest from RV enthusiasts who are seeking fabulous deals on terrific models. Our stock is limited, however, so these deep discounts will only be available while stocks last. And customers can buy with confidence as all RV’s sold will be supported by Fraserway RV.”

Staff and service of Travelhome RV will be relocating to the neighboring Fraserway RV location at 30440 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford over the next nine months.

The inventory sale will start Monday November 6.