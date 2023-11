Santiago/Abbotsford/Burnaby (Wilson Wong) – Former SFU wrestler Nishan Randhawa of Abbotsford won a medal at the Pan American Games.

From Wrestling Canada – Our medalists on day 1 of Wrestling at the Pan Am Games! Adam Thomson and Nishan Randhawa congrats on your bronze medals.

The Pan Am games are October 22 to November 7 in Santiago, Chile.