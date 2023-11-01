Skip to content

Two of Three Pumps at Harrison Water Treatment Facility Failed – Repairs Coming

Home
Community
Two of Three Pumps at Harrison Water Treatment Facility Failed – Repairs Coming

Harrison (with files from CityNews1130/Black Press)- On Wednesday November 1, the Village of Harrison declared a state of local emergency (SOLE).

Harrison’s Mayor, Ed Wood released a statement:

In effect, one pump remains in service at the village’s water treatment facility while a backup pump is due to arrive this week. The two failed pumps have been sent out for repair.

“Currently, there is no impact to potable water supply or the village’s firefighting capabilities, the reservoir is currently at full capacity and there are no concerns regarding water availability.”

The fire department will have water in the event of an emergency.

The village is working with the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The state of emergency notice is here.

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts