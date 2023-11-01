RIP Cory Sisson – Musician Extraordinaire (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Cory Sisson was a mainstay in the local music scene in the Fraser Valley.

You could usually find him jamming at Corky’s Pub among other places.

It was well known that he had a number of medical issues to deal with over the past year.

On October 31, Cory passed away.

From his daughter Summer-Dawn Byrne, who is also a musician:

I didn’t want to post about what happened yet but the word has gotten out which was bound to happen. This is pretty personal and triggering but all I wanted to say, (Wednesday) around 1:57pm I was with my dad. We were listening to music as he was sleeping. I played him breathework music, meditation music. I sung him deep in the meadow. I held/tickled/tapped on his hand. I played him starlight by muse. I played him my way by Elvis. I then played him Faithfully by Journey. Just as the song ended, he stopped breathing, his heart stopped and he went to enter his new life in this world without his body. He went peacefully and he was surrounded by love. I was holding his hand. I love you dad and I will see you later. Thank. you. “Don’t be sorry, be Cory.”

From Trevor McDonald, Musician (McDonald Entertainment) and Executive Director Chilliwack BIA: Goodbye my friend! RIP eternal – love & respect.

From Don Lehn, Editor and News Director for FVN, chillTV and abbyTV : Damn Cory– back in May/June we were in the same hospital but never got to do that coffee thing. I raise my cup of java to you . Summer-Dawn Byrne you can always call anytime when you need a shoulder.

From 2015 – Cory Sisson hosting karaoke at Chilliwack’s Echo Room Thursday nights