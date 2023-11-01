Chilliwack Box and Field Lacrosse Now Under One Banner

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association) – Following the CMLA AGM last week. It’s official… box and field lacrosse are now one club in Chilliwack.

The next steps are to form a working committee with members from both Hawks and Mustangs to hammer out the details of an Operating Policy. If you would like to be part of this committee, please email secretary@chilliwacklacrosse.com

Members voted on the Executive positions that were up this year. Mike Ortutay remains VP Operations. Andria Milliard as the new CMLA Secretary and Kristina Arishenkoff is the new VP of Marketing.

CMLA sincerely thank Laila Wilson and Chelsea Streeter for all their hard work in those roles in previous seasons.

CMLA are currently collecting nominations for appointed positions on the Board of Directors. These are all 1 year, non voting positions (Director at Large is a voting position). If you would like to nominate yourself or someone else for any of these positions, please email secretary@chilliwacklacrosse,com

DIRECTOR AT LARGE

DIRECTOR U7/U9

DIRECTOR U11/U13

DIRECTOR U15/U17

DIRECTOR OF FEMALE

DIRECTOR CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

REGISTRAR/SCHEDULER

HEAD REFEREE

HEAD COACH

EQUIPMENT MANAGER

FUNDRAISING COORDINATOR