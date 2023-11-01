AbbyPD – One Suspect and 22 Work Vehicle Thefts

Abbotsford – In late January 2023, the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) began to investigate a series of twenty-two vehicle thefts. These incidents involved the theft of work vans, which often contained thousands of dollars of tools which multiple victims required for their employment and more importantly required to earn a living. These occurrences were of great concern to police due to the substantial impact it was having on the victims, their families, and their businesses.

Through investigation and surveillance, Charlene WILLIAMS was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested, with charges being approved for offences that occurred as far back as January 2023. The following charges were approved for WILLIAMS:

2 counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle, 7 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and 1 count of Possession of Break-In Instruments

“The AbbyPD’s Crime Reduction Unit is committed to the identification, targeting, and arrest of prolific property offenders. CRU recognizes the personal impact that these offences had on numerous victims and will continue to make them a priority. We are hoping the arrest of this prolific offender can bring some justice and closure to those impacted by their crimes.”- Crime Reduction Unit Sgt. Cory Johansen