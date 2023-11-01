4th Annual Abbotsford Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is inviting Abbotsford elementary students in kindergarten through grade five to participate in the 4th annual contest to design the Mayor’s annual Christmas card.

Each year Mayor and Council send out many electronic Christmas cards across the city and province. Adding children’s artwork to the card adds an extra element of festive cheer. Elementary students from across the city are encouraged to create and submit a festive drawing that could be selected for the cover of the Mayor’s official 2023 card.

“Each year, young students bring endless amounts of creativity and festive spirit to their artwork as part of the Christmas Card contest,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “My wife Kelly and I, look forward to seeing what new ideas are shared this year and look forward to sharing the winning student’s art with family, friends, and community members this holiday season.”

Last year, nearly 350 entries were submitted. Each entry was festive, cheerful and truly showcased the creative and storytelling talent of these young Abbotsford residents.

The student with the winning design will receive a prize package. Students wanting to participate in the contest must email their card design to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca no later than November 24th.

