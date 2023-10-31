Lineup Changes for Rogers Country 107 and Star FM in the Valley (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – If there is one consistent in radio, it’s change.

Rogers has been dealing with plenty of that across the country.

In the Fraser Valley, there has been a major change for both Abbotsford’s Country 107 and Chilliwack’s Star FM.

Stevie de la Rose is moving from PM Drive at Star to take the morning helm at Country 107. de la Rose has a long track history with country radio in the Prairies.

Jessica Banks leaves Country 107 Mornings for Star (and a drive down the highway).

Star FM release a video and their lineup:

Jess & Shawn 6am – 10am

Mark Paine 10am – 2pm

Lisa Stevens 2pm – 7pm

Adele & Ryan 7pm – 9pm

Trevor McDonald remains at Star Saturday mornings with “Then and Now”.

Last week, Rogers made the uncomfortable move of shutting down its all news radio station in Ottawa, CityNews1310, the format similar to CityNews1130 in Vancouver.